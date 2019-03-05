Samoa and Pakistan continue to strengthen diplomatic relations

PHOTO: Republic of Pakistan’s High Commissioner Dr. Abdul Malik presenting his credentials to His Highness the Head of State, Tuimalealiifano Vaaletoa Sualauvi II

By Faye Seiuli

APIA, SAMOA – TUESDAY 05 MARCH 2019: Pakistan’s new High Commissioner to Samoa today presented his credentials to the Head of State at Government House, Vailele.

“Our relations are based on mutual interest and common objectives in maintaining peace, development and prosperity,” said Dr. Abdul Malik told His Highness Tuimalealiifano Vaaletoa Sualauvi II, Head of State at the presentation ceremony.

Since the establishment of diplomatic relations in March 1983, Pakistan and Samoa have been interacting at the United Nations and other international fora.

“Pakistan believes that more political exchanges, people-to-people contact and focus on trade and economic interaction are important and we have recently appointed an Honorary Consul of Pakistan in Samoa,” said Dr Malik.

He also conveys the best wishes of the President of Islamic Republic of Pakistan for the well-being, progress and prosperity of the people of Samoa.

The Head of State, His Highness Tuimalealiifano Vaaletoa Sualauvi II welcomed the new High Commissioner and accepted his Letter of Credence and the Letter of Recall of his predecessor.

His Highness also conveyed his best wishes for the good health of the President of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

“Our diplomatic relationship have been shaped by mutual respect between our two countries and our shared common interest in the areas of peace, sustainable development and economic growth through our collaboration as members of the United Nations and other international forums,” said His Highness.

He acknowledges the Government of Pakistan for the recognition of the threats and challenges Samoa and the Pacific Islands encounter as a result of Climate Change.

“We look forward to continued collaboration with the Government of Pakistan, in our efforts for immediate and ambitious global actions to address the impacts of Climate Change,” said His Highness Tuimalealiifano.

He also welcomes the approach for more people-to-people contact, a focus on trade and economic interaction.

“I wish you the very best in your tenure as the High Commissioner of Pakistan to Samoa.”

