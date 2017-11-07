Samoa and the European Union reaffirm close cooperation

The European Union’s new Ambassador presenting his credentials to His Highness the Head of State, Tuimalealiifano Va’aleto’a Sualauvi 11

By Julie Simati Fiu

APIA, SAMOA – TUESDAY 07 NOVEMBER 2017: The Ambassador of the European Union, H.E Mr Julian Wilson today presented his credentials to His Highness the Head of State, Tuimalealiifano Va’aleto’a Sualauvi 11.

The European Union and Samoa have a long standing relationship of co-operation and partnership dating back to the mid-1970s.

“It has been 42 years since Samoa has enjoyed cooperation with the European Union and it has provided immense assistance in key development sectors of our economy,” said the Head of State.

“As a small island developing state, Samoa continues to face challenges that are beyond our control.

“Climate change and sea level rise, the degradation of our oceans and the resources therein, and vulnerability to natural resources” he added.

His Excellency thanked and appreciates the role of the European Union addressing these challenges through the European Development Fund bilaterally and regionally.

“We are striving to be a committed, reliable and predictable partner for Samoa since the beginning and will continue to do so into the future,” said Wilson.

He said that Samoa is a key partner of the EU in the Pacific and welcomes Samoa’s role supporting the negotiations for the post Cotonou Agreement and the EU looks forward to the relationships beyond 2020.

The EU invited Samoa as an observer in the EPA Trade meeting in the October and looks forward to deepening the work on technical issues on how to upgrade Samoa’s capacity and competitiveness.

Samoa benefits from the EU’s regional programme and cooperation in areas such as agriculture, disaster risk reduction, addressing root causes of violence against women, public finance management, waste management and marine production.

“I’m very proud to be accredited as the new EU Ambassador to Samoa. I also thank your Highness, your Government and also the people of Samoa for the hospitality and trust,” he said.

Wilson is based at the EU Office in Suva, Fiji.

