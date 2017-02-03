Samoa-Australia continue support in Security Partnership

Samoa’s Prime Minister and Minister of Police, Tuilaepa Lupesoliai Sailele Malielegaoi, and Australia’s High Commissioner, Sue Langford, with a signed copy of the partnership arrangement on the Australian Government’s continued support to the PTCCC and the SAPP for the next five years. Photo Supplied



APIA, SAMOA – FRIDAY 03 FEBRUARY 2017: The Government of Samoa hosted Australian Government officials from the Departments of Foreign Affairs and Trade, Defence and the Australian Federal Police at the Security Partnership talks held this week in Apia.

Officials from several Samoan Government Ministries led by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs & Trade attended the Talks.

Samoa and Australia discussed a range of matters of mutual importance to our two countries including bilateral and regional security and defence co-operation, police co-operation and cyber-security. Officials noted that our two countries have a good, long track record of working closely together to address security challenges.

The important contribution that the Pacific Patrol Boat Program has made to Samoa’s security as well as search and rescue capabilities was highlighted. The meeting discussed a new patrol boat to replace the existing Nafanua, scheduled to be delivered around May 2020. The replacement vessel will be more fuel-efficient, with significantly more capability for a range of operations, including maritime security and responding to disasters. The replacement patrol boat will also provide improved crew accommodation with facilities for both men and women.

The meeting also reflected on the positive contribution of the Pacific Transnational Crime Coordination Centre (PTCCC) and the Samoa Australia Police Partnership (SAPP) in ensuring a secure and prosperous Samoa.

Following the Talks, Samoa’s Prime Minister and Minister of Police, Tuilaepa Lupesoliai Sailele Malielegaoi, and Australia’s High Commissioner, Sue Langford, signed a partnership arrangement on the Australian Government’s continued support to the PTCCC and the SAPP for the next five years.

