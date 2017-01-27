Samoa & Australia reflect on achievements as they celebrate Australia Day

A toast to Australia at the celebration of Australia Day last night

BY Lagi Keresoma

APIA, SAMOA – FRIDAY 27 JANUARY 2017: Both Prime Minister Tuilaepa Lupesoliai Sailele Malielegaoi and Australian High Commissioner to Samoa, Her Excellency Sue Langford agree that the countries relationship continues to flourish.

This year marks 40 years of bilateral relationship between the two countries and during the celebration of Australian day last night, both leaders reflected on the achievements reached so far in their collaboration efforts.

“The celebration in Samoa is not just an opportunity to celebrate Australia, but a chance to recognize strong and broad ranging collaboration enjoyed with Samoa,” said Langford.

Samoa and Australia co-hosted the largest ever financial conference in the Pacific late last year, the Green Climate Fund Board meeting, where $98 million dollars was approved for Pacific proposals with Samoa as one of the recipients of that fund.

Also approved was the $131million for the development of integrated flood project including five emergency bailey bridges.

This year, both countries have committed to continue working to further development outcomes and joint programs to be completed this year, such as the new Parliament.

Australia is also working closely with Samoa on the Tui Samoa Cable which Her Excellency said would open more opportunities for Samoa’s development.

“The building of people to people linkages through human capacity, the scholarships offer to Samoan students, and the Samoan seasonal workers in Australia,” said Langford.

Tuilaepa was quick to add that Australia “free up more opportunities for our workers.”

“We are appreciative of the continuation of Yazaki delegation for Samoa until it closes its doors at the end of this year,” said Tuilaepa.

He also committed Samoa’s continued support to the PACER Plus negotiations and the emerging anti-trade and anti-globalization environment.

Samoa will open her new Chancery in Canberra in June.

Langford reminded of Australia’s Foreign Minister Julie Bishops statement during her visit here last month, that “Samoa and Australia are true friends and together Australia/Samoa will continue to ensure our people live in peace, stability, security and prosperity.”

She acknowledged her team for taking Australia and Samoa relationship further, especially her Deputy Rosemary Mackay who headed the development programme.

Mackay’s term in Samoa ends soon but she has contributed a lot to the development of Samoa through her work as a development officer.

“We look forward to continue working with the people and government of Samoa, and together we intensify our relationship,” said the High Commissioner.

Samoa will host the Pacific Forum meeting in September and Tuilaepa hopes Prime Minister Malcom Turnbull will attend.

