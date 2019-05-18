Samoa Breweries appoints new General Manager

PHOTO: Brent Adams, Samoa Breweries new General Manager Photo: Supplied



APIA, SAMOA -18 MAY 2019: Samoa Breweries Limited has appointed Brent Adams as its new General Manager. Adams will take over with a mission to build on the company’s long-term position as the country’s leading beverages company.

Brent Adams was born in Canberra, Australia and brought up in regional New South Wales. He has spent the past 17 years working with Asia-Pacific beverages maker Coca-Cola Amatil, where he held leadership roles in sales, commercial and strategy.

“Brent knows the importance of getting the right strategy in place and having the people and passion to execute it. Those skills will be critical in supporting our growth game plan in 2019 and beyond,” said Mike Spencer who made the appointment on behalf of the SBL board.

“We’re delighted to have him on board to lead this change, and we’re confident that his sales, commercial and leadership skills will help us build a stronger organisation with sustainable growth.”

As well as managing the business operations and leading the company’s 160-strong local team, Adams will play an important role in engaging with external stakeholders there, as well as overseeing the successful implementation of the company’s sales and marketing strategy, and management of the company’s ongoing commitment to continual improvement in operational and environmental efficiencies.

Adams said he was excited at the opportunity to join the Samoa Breweries team.

Proud Heritage

“Samoa Breweries has such a proud heritage. I’m excited about the opportunity to lead and support the team in returning the business to growth,” he said.

“I’m looking forward to using my experience to build engagement and capability within the team.

“I’m also a big rugby fan and in the time I’ve spent in the region so far I’ve loved being a part of a culture that shares my passion for the game. With the upcoming Pacific Games being held in Samoa in July, it’ll be a great opportunity to get to know the place and the people and immerse myself in everything the country has to offer.”

Based in Apia, Samoa Breweries Limited was established in 1978 and now employs over 160 local people across its manufacturing, commercial, sales and marketing operations. The company’s portfolio includes local beer, Ready to Drink and non-alcoholic beverages, including brands like Vailima, Moni and Coca-Cola, which are produced locally and sold across Samoa and, in some cases, the wider Asia Pacific region. Firmly invested in the local community, the company makes a significant contribution to the region’s economy, and to the local community, thanks to its continued support of a number of local charity and community groups.

Adams will commence his new role later this month and will relocate to Samoa with his wife Kirsty.

Like this: Like Loading...