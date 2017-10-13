Samoa Cancer Society commended

Cancer patient Manumea Schwalger, husband and daughter with the CEO of the Samoa Housing Corporation, Mata’utia Rula Levi during yesterdays Pinktober Parade



Source: PRESS SECRETARIAT

APIA, SAMOA – FRIDAY 13 OCTOBER 2017: Government’s partnership with the Samoa Cancer Society and her stakeholders was re-enforced by the Acting Prime Minister Papali’itele Unasa Niko Lee Hang.

Speaking at the Pinktober Parade to promote the Society’s awareness programme to encourage early detection as a prevention of cancer in particular breast cancer, Papali’itele reiterated the government’s support.

“I will fail in my duties if I do not commend the Samoa Cancer Society, her stakeholders and supporters for this patriotic initiative.

“And rest assured government is not sitting on its laurels and we hear and appreciate your cries, and concerns,” said the Acting Prime Minister.

He added that government is also continuing her search for latest treatment available for our cancer patients.

“For instance your government is looking at a permanent cost effective arrangement for our cancer patients to receive the latest state of the art treatments available in India,” said Papali’itele.

“But the fact remains that too often precious lives are interrupted or cut short by cancer. Breast cancer, according to the Samoa Cancer Society is the most common cancer among Samoan women and is responsible for the majority of deaths every year.”

The Acting PM also took note of the fact that breast cancer does not discriminate and it can strike anyone regardless of who you are reiterating the call for to raise awareness of cancer and its symptoms so it can be can easily identified and more effectively treat it.

“This month, as we honor those whose lives were tragically cut short by breast cancer and as we stand with their families, let us arm ourselves with the best knowledge, tools, and resources available to fight this devastating disease,” continued Papali’itele.

“Regular screenings and quality care are vital to improving outcomes for thousands of women, and we are making strides in improving treatment options.”

In appreciation of government support, the Cancer Society presented a picture of the Apia town clock painted pink symbolizing the government endorsement.

Prime Minister Tuilaepa Lupesoliai Sailele Malielegaoi had endorsed the initiative by the Society for the memorial clock to be painted pink.

Throughout October or the Pinktober Month, the Samoa Cancer Society will be staging a number of events for the cause.

The parade this morning attracted over a 100 supporters including the Blue Sky Samoa, the Samoa Old Pupils Association, the Miss Samoa Alumni, the Samoa Housing Corporation, Samoa Cancer Society and her advocates families, friends and relatives of surviving cancer patients.

