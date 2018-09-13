Samoa College students embark on friendship tour of China

PHOTO: Ambassador Wang Xeufeng, parents and students and the CEO for Ministry of Education, Afamasaga Dr. Karoline Fuata’i at the farewell function

By Faye Seiuli

APIA, SAMOA – THURSDAY 13 SEPTEMBER 2018: Eight students and 3 teachers from Samoa College will embark on a Tour of Friendship Between China & Samoan Youngster next week.

China’s Ambassador to Samoa, His Excellency Wang Xuefeng farewelled the travelers in a brief meeting yesterday.

The tour is part of an exchange program under a Memorandum of Understanding between Samoa College and Huizhou Hualuogeng Secondary School, Guangdong Province.

The MOU was signed and endorsed on 11 November 2015.

The theme of this year’s programme is “Discover Huizhou: A Tour of Friendship between Chinese and Samoan Youngsters.”

The tour is from 18 to 29 September and will include cultural exchanges, one-on-one partner activities, art classes and excursions.

“You will spend time with Chinese host families to experience the traditional Chinese festival, the Moon Festival,” said Ambassador Wang

He said the Moon Festival is a day of family reunion.

This is the second trip since the MOU was signed 3 years ago.