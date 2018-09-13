Diplomacy Samoa College students embark on friendship tour of China
DiplomacyEducationLatest NewsLocal NewsPeople

Samoa College students embark on friendship tour of China

000

PHOTO: Ambassador Wang Xeufeng, parents and students and the CEO for Ministry of Education, Afamasaga  Dr. Karoline Fuata’i at the farewell function

By Faye Seiuli

APIA, SAMOA – THURSDAY 13 SEPTEMBER 2018: Eight students and 3 teachers from Samoa College will embark on a Tour of Friendship Between China & Samoan Youngster next week.

China’s Ambassador to Samoa, His Excellency Wang Xuefeng farewelled the travelers in a brief meeting yesterday.

The tour is part of an exchange program under a Memorandum of Understanding between Samoa College and Huizhou Hualuogeng Secondary School, Guangdong Province.

The MOU was signed and endorsed on 11 November 2015.

The theme of this year’s programme is “Discover Huizhou: A Tour of Friendship between Chinese and Samoan Youngsters.”

China’s Ambassador Wang Xuefeng with some of the students who will be on the tour.

The tour is from 18 to 29 September and will include cultural exchanges, one-on-one partner activities, art classes and excursions.

“You will spend time with Chinese host families to experience the traditional Chinese festival, the Moon Festival,” said Ambassador Wang

He said the Moon Festival is a day of family reunion.

This is the second trip since the MOU was signed 3 years ago.

Share
Where in the World is Marist? Previous post

Related articles

Police suspect dead 7 year old girl was sexually violated

Lagi Keresoma 13 September, 2018

Where in the World is Marist?

Staff Reporters 13 September, 2018

Dead infants autopsy report arrives, court to decide

Staff Reporters 13 September, 2018

3 buried dead while mining soil at Tafua-tai

Staff Reporters 13 September, 2018

Health confusion over who issues stop order on infants’ vaccinations

Staff Reporters 11 September, 2018

Samoan Referee officiate at OFC U-16 Men’s Championship in Solomon Islands

Press Release 11 September, 2018

Subscribe via Email

Enter your email address to subscribe to Talamua and receive notifications of new articles by email.

Talamua Google+

Copyright All rights reserved