Samoa Commercial Bank signs as the Official Bank of the 2019 Games

The 2019 Pacific Games Organising Committee Chairman and Minister of Education, Sports & Culture, Loau Solamalemalo Keneti Sio and Managing Director of SCB, Lemalu Ray Ah Liki after signing the MOU

APIA, SAMOA – MONDAY 24 DECEMBER 2018: The Samoa Commercial Bank (SCB) has signed as the Official Bank of the 2019 Pacific Games.

The announcement was made by the Games Organising Committee Chairman and Minister of Education, Sports & Culture, Loau Solamalemalo Keneti Sio and Managing Director of SCB, Lemalu Ray Ah Liki during the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between the two parties on Monday last week.

Chairman of the 2019 Pacific Games Committee and Minister of Sports, Loau Keneti Sio expressed his heartfelt gratitude to Lemalu and management for their generous support.

“On behalf of the Government of Samoa, I would like to thank you, the board and management for your generosity towards Samoa’s preparations for the Games. We are grateful to have Samoa Commercial Bank on board as a Platinum sponsor for next year’s games. We cannot do this without your kind support, therefore, we are honoured that you have decided to come aboard and be one of the sponsors for the 2019 Pacific Games.”

The platinum sponsorship package is valued at $2 Million Tala, and marks the first time that a local bank has stepped up to the challenge of being the Bank of the Games.

At the signing, Lemalu Ray Ah Liki acknowledged the commitment that the Government of Samoa has made to host the upcoming games. He added that SCB is excited to come on board and support the Government and the people of Samoa to ensure the smooth running of the XVI Pacific Games.

Samoa Commercial Bank is the first confirmed locally-owned entity to throw its support behind the Games.

In his address, Lemalu also made reference to all the potential benefits that Samoa stands to receive from hosting the Games and has urged the people of Samoa to come together and get behind the Government to support the upcoming games and make it the best Pacific Games in the history of Pacific Games in the region.

The XVI Pacific Games will be held from the 7th -20th of July 2019 in Samoa. It is set to attract more than 4,000 athletes officials from 24 Pacific Island countries including New Zealand and Australia.