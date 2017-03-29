Samoa consider sponsoring Joseph Parker’s first title defence

Lupesoliai Joseph Parker during the welcome in Samoa after winning the WBO Title last year

BY Lance Polu

APIA, SAMOA – WEDNESDAY 29 MARCH 2017: The Samoan Government is meeting the promoters of the Lupesoliai Joseph Parkers defence title fight against Hughie Fury in Auckland in early May.

Prime Minister Tuilaepa Lupesoliai Sailele Malielegaoi told SamoaFM in his weekly radio programme last night that the promoters Duco Events and a selected committee looking into the sponsorship will meet in Apia tomorrow.

Tuilaepa said that the stakes are much higher than Parker’s World Title bid late last year that the Samoan government also supported financially.

Samoa, according to the Prime Minister could be looking at $2million but this will depend on tomorrows meeting.

He said that the fight will give Samoa exposure to audiences in over 100 countries that will carry the contest live.

Parkers’ opponent in his first title defence, Hughie Fury is the younger cousin of former world champion Tyson Fury.

Reports from New Zealand say Tysons trainer and father has been cleared to enter the country for the fight after a travel difficulty from a drug related charge in the past.

