Samoa continues to push for renewable generated electricity

Electric Power Corporation General Manager with the Prime Minister at the Fuluasou hydro station site

BY Staff Reporters

Apia, Samoa – Monday 20 March 2017: Samoa continues to push for a reduction on imported diesel for electricity generation when the construction of a new multi-million dollar hydropower station broke ground last Friday.

The Fuluasou hydro power station, located on the outskirts of the capital will add to Samoa’s growing reliance on renewable energy with a target of achieving 70 percent renewable energy by 2020.

When completed, the Fuluasou hydro will save the country about 3.6 million litres of imported diesel a year.

At the moment, 60 percent of Samoa’s energy comes from diesel generators.

The ground breaking ceremony was attended by New Zealand’s outgoing Minister of Foreign Affairs, Muray McCully and Prime Minister Tuilaepa Sailele Malielegaoi.

The Prime Minister encouraged villages with rivers and water resources to support the development of hydro power plants.

The village with the biggest river on Savaii island has been adamant not to use the river for hydro power generation for environmental reasons despite government’s many efforts to change the villages position.

The new Fuluasou hydro power station is part funded by New Zealand and Foreign Minister, Murray McCully said the savings from diesel imports frees up resources for other national needs.

He said the shift to renewable energy is something that he’s been very pleased to be a part of.

“There are other challenges today, the opportunities in your tourism industry but the challenges of making sure that it develops. These areas are where New Zealand’s partnership is important,” said McCully.

