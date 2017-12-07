Samoa donates $1 million talā to the Carmelites Monastery in Tonga

The Chairman of the Samoa Charity for the Carmelites Foundation, La’aulialemalietoa Leuatea Polataivao with Committee Members, Mulipola Anarosa Molio’o, Salā Lupe Chan Mow and Su’a Nua with the cheque. The Carmelite Sisters are seen in the background

By Rula Su’a – Vaai

APIA, SAMOA – THURSDAY 07 DECEMBER 2017: Samoa today donated $1,009,718.51 to assist the construction of the Carmelites Monastery in Tonga.

Chairman of the Samoa Charity for the Carmelites Foundation, La’aulialemalietoa Leuatea Polataivao Fossie Schmidt told the media that the million talā donation will be handed over to the Catholic Church in Tonga who will present it to the Carmelites Monastery on behalf of the Samoan people and the Carmelite Sisters in Samoa.

“Today’s purpose is to bless the donation, he said. “A special Mass was held earlier today led by Archbishop Alapati Mata’eliga and we are here for more blessings from the Sisters in Samoa.”

The Chairman added the money has already been sent to Tonga, but they feel it is very important to inform the public of how much they contributed through several fundraising activities that the Committee held over the past months.

“We acknowledge everyone, especially our church members who supported our fundraising.”

La’auli said some members of the committee will be traveling to Tonga next week to show their support of the completion of first phase of the project.

Cardinal Soane Patita Mafi led the ground breaking ceremony for the Carmelite Sisters Monastery in Tonga in March this year that was attended by members of the Samoa Charity for the Carmelites Foundation.

Sister Antonina Maria of the Carmelites expressed their heartfelt gratitude to the committee members. “We are very grateful for the donation, not only in Samoa, but also in American Samoa, New Zealand and Australia. We continue to pray for God’s blessings for our country.”

According to La’auli, Samoa has also donated food, clothes and other materials for the Carmelites work in Tonga. The Foundation previously raised and donated funds to a similar project for the Carmelite Sisters in Wallis and Futuna.

According to La’auli, the mission is to spread the message of the significance and importance of the work of the Carmelite Sisters who are praying for the people of Samoa and the Pacific.

The Chairman was joined by Committee Members, Salā Lupe Chan Mow, Mulipola Anarosa Molio’o and Su’a Nua in today’s Thanksgiving Mass led by Bishop Alapati Lui Mataeliga and later spoke to the media to express their gratitude and appreciation for the donations.

The Carmelite Monastery was first established in Tonga on 19th March 2011.

