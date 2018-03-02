Samoa Export Awards 2018 postponed to 15th June 2018

Samoan Avocado oil on display at a recent Trade Fair in Sydney, Australia



APIA, SAMOA – FRIDAY 02 MARCH 2018: The Samoa Export Awards 2018 originally set for April has been postponed to be held on Friday 15th June 2018 at the Taumeasina Island Resort. The change also extends the application deadline to 30th March 2018.

The President of SAME- Tagaloa Eddie Wilson made the announcement after the SAME members meeting on Wednesday this week at Hotel Elisa. The monthly meeting was sponsored by the ANZ Bank (Samoa) Limited who announced its sponsorship of the “Emerging Export Award”.

The extension of the Samoa Export Awards 2018 is in response to requests from the Government and participants due mainly to the impact of the recent Tropical Cyclone Gita in February 2018.

SAME President says everything else remains the same and is going in accordance with plans. The SAME –Samoa Export Plan has as its overall objective to achieve exports of $100 million talā by the year 2020.

SAME also announce an additional award “Women in Export Award” is being added, and sponsored by PHAMA/MAWG. The new award is to recognise the important role of women in the export of goods & services for Samoa and so all women engaged in export of goods and services are encouraged to apply.

The Major Sponsor for the Samoa Export Awards 2018 is the Pacific Forum Line. Other confirmed award sponsors include The MCIL/Government of Samoa; ANZ Bank; PHAMA and SAME.

There are also support sponsors who will be acknowledged during the Awards Publicity campaign.

The SAME-Samoa Export Awards is organized by a joint working group, co-chaired by the SAME President and MCIL CEO, and reflects a strong partnership between the government and private sector. This working group comprises of the SAME Executive Committee, Management representatives of MCIL; Representatives of Ministry of Foreign Affairs & Trade; Central Bank of Samoa; Ministry of Finance; Samoa Bureau of Statistics; and the Samoa Chamber of Commerce. These organizations were seen as important in validating information provided by applicants.

There will now be 8 awards to be competed for including:

Overall Exporter of the year

Best Agricultural Exporter

Best Value Added Export

Best Service Export

Excellence in Export Marketing

Best Emerging Export

Best in Innovation and

Women in Export Award

Applications for the Samoa Export Awards are available from MCIL and the SAME office and are due in the latest by Friday 30th March 2018. All exporters in Samoa are encouraged to apply. Completed Applications are to be submitted directly to the MCIL Office- 4th Floor ACB Building.

The Samoa Export Awards are expected to continue as an annual event supporting and promoting Export of Goods and Services for Samoa.

