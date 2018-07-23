Samoa First Political Party registered for 2021 general elections

The Electoral Commissioner, Faimalōmatumua Mathew Lemisio

By Rula Su’a – Vaai

APIA, SAMOA – TUESDAY 23 JULY 2018: A new Political Party has been formed to contest the general elections 2021.

Electoral Commissioner Faimalōmatumua Mathew Lemisio confirmed the registration of the Samoa First Political Party as of last week.

Members include a former church minister, a lawyer and some business people.

Ahead of the 2021 general elections, Talamua source say the party hopes to bring change to Samoa’s political landscape.

“A change for a better Samoa, our party will be pushing to put Samoa First at every aspect that will benefit the lives of the people, especially their rights to customary lands amongst other things.”

The party is to be officially launched in December this year.

Staff Reporters