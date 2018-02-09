Samoa gears up for Cyclone Warning on Saturday afternoon
Looking across Apia town from the Vaisigano bridge with debris piling up in the forefront of the photo
APIA, SAMOA – FRIDAY 09 FEBRUARY 2018: A Tropical Cyclone warning will be effective for the Samoa Island group as of 2.00 tomorrow afternoon. A Special Weather Bulletin No.1. issued by the Samoa Meteorological Services at 2 this afternoon said the Tropical Cyclone Warning Category 1 will have winds of 39-45 mph close to the centre.
The cyclone is caused by a Tropical Depression 07F that was located -14.3 South, -176.1 West or at about 385 km West South West of Asau or 469 km West of Apia at 090100 UTC or 1:00 p.m. today.
Tropical Depression 07 continues to move East North East towards Samoa at the speed of 17 knots and expected to intensify into a Tropical Cyclone Category 1 in the next 12-24 hours. Expect winds closer to the centre of 39-54mph.
- Meanwhile, the Wind Advisory remains in effect for all of Samoa;
- Heavy Rain Warning remains in effect for Samoa, flooding and landslide possible for vulnerable areas;
- Flood Advisory will be effective for low-lying coastal areas due to high surf from Saturday morning;
- Advisory from small crafts and Alia fishing boats remain in effect for all Samoa open waters due to strong and gutsy with high combined waves and swells.
Tonight and Tomorrow:
Occasional showers with heavy falls and few thunderstorms.
Westerly winds of 20-30 mph gusty at times and may increase to 45 mph early tomorrow morning. Combine waves and swells of 7-9 feet for Northern waters and 8-10 feet for Southern waters.
Saturday and Sunday:
Periods of rain, heavy at times and thunderstorms
Westerly winds of 40-50 mph and possibly increase up to 65 mph at times. Combine waves and swells of 8-10 feet for Northern waters and 8-10 feet for Southern waters.
Seas very rough and damaging swells of 10-12 feet affect open seas.
Potential Impact – River overflows, Slippery road, Poor Visibility, flooding, landslide and flying objects.
(The next Special Weather Bulletin will be issued at 8.00p.m tomorrow or sooner if conditions warrant)
