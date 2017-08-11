Samoa goes Parking Meters in 2018

Parking is a growing problem for Samoa’s capital city, Apia

APIA, SAMOA – FRIDAY 11 AUGUST 2017: Come 2018 parking meters will be a permanent fixture in the Apia town area.

Cabinet recently gave the green light for the Land Transport Authority to proceed with their long awaited plans to install parking meters starting in the Apia town area and other public places.

The reform has long been in the drawing board.

But this week in a press conference, senior LTA senior officials acknowledged that with the Cabinet’s blessing they will now proceed with the preparation and installation of parking meters set to be up and running in 2018.

“Apia is a rapidly growing economy and can quickly turn into a traffic nightmare for the downtown area if traffic is not managed properly,” says LTA’s Assistant Chief Executive Mataafa Sepilini Poufa.

“With the growing number of vehicles year in and year out, the parking meters will somewhat alleviate the overcrowding of public parking spaces, minimize traffic congestion as well as traffic accidents.”

And if pieces of the puzzle fall together, the meters should be commissioned sometime in 2018.

