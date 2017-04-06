Samoa government confirms sponsorship of Parker’s title defence

BY Lance Polu

APIA, SAMOA – THURSDAY 6 APRIL 2017: The Samoan Government has confirmed it will support Josephs Parkers first title defence next month in New Zealand to the same amount it paid for the championship challenge last year.

The fight promoters Duco Events again sought the Samoan Governments support with a higher financial package needed to stage the fight in Auckland next month against Englishman, Hughie Fury.

Prime Minister Tuilaepa Sailele Malielegaoi told SamoaFM last night that given the time limitation, Samoa could only commit to the same level it did last year when Parker won the WBO belt in return for major media promotion of Samoa as a tourist destination.

He hinted that there was a window of opportunity for the fight to be staged in Apia, but with only a few weeks to the clash, the logistics and details such as travel and accommodation make it unrealistic.

He said this could be a possibility in the future given time and proper planning.

Tuilaepa confirms that with its commitment, Samoa stands to be entitled to the same level of advertising and media promotion in the lead up and during the fight that is estimated to be broadcast live to audiences in over one hundred countries.

