Samoa Immigration steps up security for passports issue

The Assistant Chief Immigration Officer, Siaopo Pese

By Rula Su’a – Vaai

APIA, SAMOA – TUESDAY 11 DECEMBER 2018: The Samoa Immigration Office has stepped up security measures following the recent case of the illegal sale of Samoan passports online.

Assistant Chief Immigration Officer, Siaopo Pese, told Talamua that security measures include moving all computers that process new passports into one room, with limited staff having access to the machines.

“In the old system, the computers were exposed to anyone, so with the new move, no one has access to it after hours,” explained Siaopo.

“During working hours, only delegated staff members have access.”

As the head of the Immigration Division, Siaopo is the final checking point.

“I now take full responsibility to be the last person to make the final check and the final signature before any passport is released.”

According to Siaopo, the main challenge he is facing as the Chief Immigration Officer, is the integrity of his staff in performing their work.

“Previously, there is an officer in line that does the checking before it is passed on to me, but I now take full responsibility, so that nothing goes wrong.”

The court is to deliver its decision 17 January 2019 on the case of a former Immigration Officer who is accused of selling Samoan passports online.