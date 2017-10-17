Samoa learns Japans experiences with disaster planning and mitigation programs

The deadly images of the 2011 tsunami in Japan

APIA, SAMOA – TUESDAY 17 OCTOBER 2017: A senior Samoan media representative is taking part in the Pacific-Caribbean Journalists Program, an annual journalism program-held in Japan coordinated by the Association for Promotion of International Cooperation (APIC) and the Foreign Press Center Japan (FPCJ). The project is coordinated Floyd Takeuchi, an American journalist based in Honolulu who has many years of experience in the Pacific and Japan.

Ms. Lagi Keresoma, a Senior Journalist and photographer with Talamua Media joins a small and select group of journalists from the Pacific and the Carribbean this week in Japan learning about the country and the theme, The Environment and Disaster Preparedness. It is an intensive program, with interviews with experts and specialists from many fields, and travel within Japan to see first-hand Japan’s experiences with disaster planning and mitigation programs.

The participants are expected to write at about their exchanges daily which will be shared with all participants and with their home media outlets.

