Samoa Medical Association Celebrates 70th Anniversary

The Samoa Medical Association President Namulauuulu Gaualofa Potoi with the 70th Anniversary cake

By Natu Samuelu Tafunai

APIA, SAMOA – TUESDAY 30 MAY 2017: Strengthening Foundations for a Healthier Samoa is the theme of the Samoa Medical Association’s 70th anniversary celebrations that opened yesterday and runs through to Thursday this week.

“This is like a foundation of a house and in order to achieve that, the Association has come up with 5Es,” explains the President Elect of the Samoa Medical Association Lauano Dr. Herbert Peters.

“These are to Evolve, Educate, Engage, Empower and Evaluate,” he explains.

In line with the anniversary theme, Prime Minister Tuilaepa Lupesoliai Sailele Malielegaoi urged the Association to ensure that the hospitals are well-equipped in order to deliver quality health service.

“Only Doctors especially those who use the equipment understand the needs and the kinds of equipment that we need,” said the Prime Minister.

“You should see what is required and inform the management on what should be done,” said Tuilaepa.

“We in the government don’t know what you need, but it is always an embarrassment for us to know that our essential piece of equipment is missing and it cost peanuts,” he said.

The Prime Minister Tuilaepa paid tribute to the very first Samoan Medical Doctors who graduated from the Fiji School of Medicine in 1967.

Since then, the number of Samoans medical graduates continues to increase.

“These first Samoan doctors have left behind a legacy of commitment and selfless, caring that need to be emulated by the current federation of Samoan doctors who follow in their footsteps,” said the Prime Minister.

Lauano Dr. Herbert Peters also paid tribute to the pioneering Samoan doctors as the association celebrates 70 years of its service to Samoa and those who began the society.

The Samoa Medical Association was established in 1948 and there were milestones that had been witnessed and the high standards that many doctors and medical personnel achieved in their years of service.

Related