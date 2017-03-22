Samoa moving towards a knowledge based economy

Apia, Samoa’s capital and the commercial centre of business

BY Lance Polu

APIA, SAMOA – THURSDAY 23 MARCH 2017: Samoa is taking bold steps towards developing a knowledge based economy.

This was initiated in a high level meeting yesterday led by the Prime Minister, Tuilaepa Lupesoliai Sailele Malielegaoi and the Minister of Finance Sili Epa and the Chief Executive Officers of all the Government ministries and State Owned Enterprises.

Talking on his weekly programme on SamoaFM last night, Tuilaepa said it is crucial to get the public service functions and roles in line towards a knowledge based economy with the focus on producing secondary products rather than Samoa as a producer of primary products. http://www.talamua.com/samoafmapia/

He emphasized much of the move involve upskilling and training of public servants in specific areas and in partnership with the private sector.

Central to the whole strategy is online communications in the commercialization and promotion of products and new businesses that improved internet communications will bring.

Samoa is working to bring on line its Tui Samoa submarine cable in October this year which promises faster speed and cheaper internet costs.

Tuilaepa emphasized the need for the public service to improve on its’ service even from the basics such as serving the public through the counter or answering the telephone.

He said the general complaint is that CEOs are harder to get public access compared to him as Prime Minister and CEOs mobile phones are now required to be accessible to the general public.

“Members of the public have been turned away with CEOs telling them only the Prime Minister can do what they wanted thinking that will stop these people,” says the Prime Minister. “But the CEOs are surprised when the person comes to me and I write to the CEO to stop loafing and do their job rather than giving the members of the public a run around,” says Tuilaepa.

The strategy will be monitored regularly through the monthly meetings between the CEOs and cabinet.

It was pointed out to the Prime Minister that the private sector always finds the public servants as a bottleneck in the push for business ventures and development due to the lack of appreciation by public servants of the nitty-gritty and how business works.

Apulu Lance Polu