Samoa National 7’s appoints a woman Team Manager

APIA, SAMOA – THURSDAY 13 JULY 2017: The Samoa Rugby Union this week announced the appointment of Leuluaialii Theresa Passi as the new Manager for the Samoa National 7’s team.

Leuluaialii was educated at St Mary’s Savalalo then St Mary’s College and later migrated with her family to New Zealand in 1981. She moved back to Samoa in the beginning of 2017 to support her extended families and look for opportunities. She hails from the villages of Taufusi, Toamua, Salani, Poutasi and Sataua. She comes with 20 years of administrative experience in the travel industry which will be hugely beneficial in this role.

“I am excited and looking forward to the many challenges that will come my way and I am grateful to the Samoa Rugby Union for the opportunity to contribute to the 7’s campaign,” Leuluaialii said.

Head Coach Sir Gordon Tietjens congratulates Leuluaialii on her appointment and is adamant that she is up for the challenge.

“The appointment of a female as part of team management is not new in the rugby arena. We look forward to her in supporting the team achieving its objectives and goals in the upcoming HSBC 7’s series,” said Sir Gordon.

Related