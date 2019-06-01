Samoa needs to harness the unlimited human capital of her youth – Head of State

His Highness the Head of State, Tuimalealiifano Va’aleto’a Sualauvi II delivering his address at this mornings 57th Independence celebrations

“We need to harness the unlimited human capital of our youth, by building capacities for upskilling and scholarship; for technology, engineering and entrepreneurship; for creativity and crafts; for playing music and producing mobile apps, and for excelling in sports.”

APIA, SAMOA – 01 JUNE 2019: His Highness the Head of State, Tuimalealiifano Va’aleto’a Sualauvi II, paid special tribute to Samoa’s young people, in his address for the 57th Independence Anniversary at the Tiafau malae, at the traditional grounds of Mulinu’u early this morning.

The young girls and boys from various schools who marched, started as early as 3am as the Committee anticipated an early finish before the suns gets too hot.

“Our young people, both boys and girls, represent the hope and optimism of Samoa,” said His Highness.

“Today, we need to harness the unlimited human capital of our youth, by building capacities for upskilling and scholarship; for technology, engineering and entrepreneurship; for creativity and crafts; for playing music and producing mobile apps, and for excelling in sports. Furthermore, we need to generate ‘decent work’ in country and utilise the opportunities offered through labour mobility schemes.”

He also acknowledged the women having a special role in our society and are deserving of equal opportunity and the security to fulfil their potential.

“As a nation and as a society we must ensure that they have the right and the ability to exercise their choices.”

Fifty seven years old as a nation, is celebrated with enthusiasm.

“For every Samoan, whether living at home or anywhere else in the world, June 1 is sacred. It is a celebration of our sovereignty. We fly our flag with joy and enthusiasm in workplaces, schools, homes and neighbourhoods as it is a symbol of our national pride.

“It is a constant reminder of our striving and our self-belief. It is a day to look back with satisfaction and gratitude for what we have been able to achieve due to the efforts of successive generations of our elders. And it is a day to renew our resolve to fill the gaps that still remain in our nation building initiatives – gaps that we aspire our talented youth, with our support, will no doubt fill.”

His Highness also acknowledged Samoa’s development partners, and recent infrastructure improvements such as commissioning of the aerobridges for the new airport terminal, the Tui Samoa cable, the major facelift for Apia through the Waterfront project and the new Parliament building that was the backdrop of the independence celebrations.

He also acknowledged the farmers and fishermen who “grow food for our people and ensure food security and nutrition for our children. There is renewed determination to revitalise our exports. We assist our farmers by providing access to technology and other facilities for enhanced productivity and incomes.”

On crime and the Law: “Our police force takes on a variety of challenges in fighting crime and law and order disturbances, ensure the safety and security of our citizens as well as engage in peacekeeping initiatives in volatile hotspots of the world. We support them through improving their professional and personal conditions.”

Having first acknowledged the grace of God Almighty in his address, His Highness ended by calling for the nation to proclaim the supremacy of God.

“Samoa, let us come together in unity despite the diversity in values and opinions to continue to proclaim the supremacy of God, and the Christian foundation upon which our country stands.

“This is our rock upon which the future of Samoa will be shaped. May God open the windows of heaven and pour out like rain his blessing upon Samoa, especially his Government and may God bless us all on the commemoration of 57 years of the Independent State of Samoa.”

His Highness the Head of State Address SAMOAN

His Highness the Head of State Indpedence 2019 Address -ENGLISH

