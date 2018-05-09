Samoa Nurses Association proposal on merge structure under review by Commission of Inquiry

The Samoa Nurses Association celebrated 100 years of their service last November

By Lagi Keresoma

APIA, SAMOA-WEDNESDAY 09 MAY 2018: The petition by the Samoa Nurses Association to change the structure of the merge of the National Health Service and the Ministry of Health is now under review by the Commission of inquiry.

This was confirmed by Prime Minister Tuilaepa Lupesoliai Sailele Malielegaoi during his weekly news program with Talamua Media last night.

He also confirmed that the merge is not “on hold’ as reported by some, but the only matter that needs clarification is the petition by the Nurses Association.

“The nurse’s petition is with the Commission of Inquiry, and they will report to Cabinet, but the merge will come into effect in July 2018,” said Tuilaepa.

The National Health Service was established as a separate entity from the Ministry of Health in 2006. Since the talks and negotiations for the two to merge started last year, the Nurses Association was not happy with the positioning of the nursing profession together with the medical practitioners.

The Associations Acting President, Solialofi Papalii Maka said the Association would lose recognition if placed together with the medical practitioners.

“We want to remain visual within the structure and not be muddled with the other professions,” said Solialofi.

Cabinet is expecting the Inquiry report in their next Cabinet meeting, and the merge is on schedule to be effective in July 2018.

Related

Lagi Keresoma