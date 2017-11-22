Samoa Nurses set to achieve Quality Service for the next 100 years

The Nursing students practicing their siva for 100 years celebration

By Rula Su’a Vaai

APIA, SAMOA – WEDNESDAY 22 NOVEMBER 2017: The nursing profession in Samoa aims at achieving quality service by upgrading its qualification criteria as it celebrates 100 years of service to Samoa.

President of the Samoa Nurses Association, Solialofi Papali’i Pisimaka says this means upgrading from Bachelor’s degree to Masters and Doctors degrees respectively.

“We have the numbers of nurses in Samoa and we are looking at the quality or improving our service to meet the needs of the profession in Samoa,” says

The Samoa Nurses Association was founded in 1917 with just four nurses, and has increased to about 400 nurses now working in Samoa.

“That’s what I am talking about. We have achieved the number of nurses, and we need to lift our service to another level in terms of qualifications.”

Solialofi says, the Nurses Association has come a long way and has achieved a lot during these years.

“We fought for our salaries and the government says they cannot raise our salaries because of the level of qualifications we had.”

The Association then moved to send nurses to do their Bachelor degrees in New Zealand. “We sent three nurses and they came back with their degrees, and then we sent another three and they achieved their bachelors, and then the government at the time gave us our salary increase.”

At the moment, there are nurses who obtained Bachelors degrees from Flinders University now teaching at the Faculty of Nursing at the University of Samoa.

In 1975, 15 nurses were certified with midwifery certificates, for the first time.

On Thursday and Friday this week, the Nurses Association will celebrate 100 years of service to Samoa in a ceremony in front of the Government Building in Apia.

