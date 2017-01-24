Samoa Observer donates $30,000 to Marist International Sports Week

Marist Club members Tagaloa Fa’afouina Su’a, Tavu’i Mike Lemisio, Samoa Observer Editor Mata’afa Keni Ramese, Vice President Tupa’i Klaus Stunzner, Club Secretary Misa Vicky Lepou and Samoa Observer Marketing Manager Helen Papali’i

BY Lagi Keresoma

APIA, SAMOA – TUESDAY 24 JANUARY 2017: The Samoa Observer Newspaper group today donated $30,000 in kind to support the upcoming inaugural Marist St. Joseph’s International Sports Week.

Editor Mata’afa Keni Ramese echoed the newspaper’s support not only for the Sports Week that culminates with the annual Marist Sevens Tournament, but other sporting initiatives that the club looks at endorsing next year.

He acknowledged the Club’s initiatives such as incorporating five other sports in their International Sports Week.

The Marist Sports club’s Vice President Tupa’i Klaus Stunzner acknowledged the Observer’s support in the presence of club members Tagaloa Fa’afouina Su’a and Misa Vicky Lepou.

“The support from companies such as the Samoa Observer encourages the Marist Sports Club to do more programmes,” said Tupa’i.

Next year, the club will celebrate 30 of the Marist Club Sevens Rugby Tournament and they hope to expand that to include other sports.

“We are including boxing, netball, touch rugby to the international tournament and we are setting the foundation for next year,” said Tupa’i.

This year’s 29th Vailima Marist International Sports Week theme is “Develop to Inspire and Inspire to Achieve”

The International Sports week starts with the Fight for Marist on Friday 10 February and culminates with Rugby 7’s on Saturday 18 February 2017.

The Marist Sports Club is working in partnership with local sporting bodies including the Rugby League Samoa, Samoa Touch Association, Samoa Amateur Boxing Association and the newly established Samoa Institute of Sports in delivering the International Sports Week.

