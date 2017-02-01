Samoa opens up for investment in its Cyber Security Strategy

BY Enender Kaiono

APIA SAMOA, WEDNESDAY 01 FEBRUARY 2017: The launch of Samoa’s five year National Cyber Security Strategy 2016-2021 this morning is an invitation to overseas investors with the assurance that their information will be well protected if they set up business in Samoa.

The assurance came from the Minister of Communications and Information Technology, Afamasaga Fonoti Lepuia’i Rico Tupa’i.

Well attended by a wide scope of the community, businesses and cyber space providers and users, the Minister expressed the government’s efforts to protect Samoa against cyber crimes and attacks.

He said that Samoa is expected to link to the outside world through the high speed Tui Samoa cable before the end of the year at double the space and speed. Then links up to the Moana cable later as Samoa sets up to be the Pacific hub for communications in 2020.

But just as cyber space provides opportunities for businesses and economic development, so are the criminal activities associated with cybercrime.

“Every day, you get spam mail in your mailbox. People trying to steal your personal information and to access your credit card.”

He acknowledged those who attended which was an indication of a collaborative effort to work together to protect businesses information, government and individuals from such attacks.

“We are serious to protect Samoa from attacks, and demonstrating to the world that we are open for business and we have a safe environment to operate for business,” said Afamasaga.

He reiterated that the challenge is for everyone to work together to protect Samoa and to be aware about cybercrime.

The five year Strategy outlines the work plan to follow and implement, and needs everybody to work together as the Government cannot do it alone.

Related