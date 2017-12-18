Samoa peacekeepers leave for Sudan

The latest Samoan peacekeepers for Sudan with Police Commissioner Fuiavailii Egon Keil and senior officers before departure last Friday

Source: Press Secretariat

APIA, SAMOA – TUESDAY 19 DECEMBER 2017: Six officers from the Samoa Police Service (SPS) left for Sudan last Friday 15 December to serve under the United Nations peace keeping deployment mission.

The group was farewelled by the SPS Executive. The officers will be deployed in Sudan for 12 months.

Police Commissioner Fuiavailiili Egon Keil congratulated the officers for making it through the tough selection process and reminded them about their role as ambassadors of Samoa in the UN arena during their deployment. He wished them all the best and said that the priority for them is to stay safe.

Samoa signed an agreement with the United Nations Department of Peacekeeping Operations (DPKO) in 2000 and the first Samoan contingent was deployed in East Timor in June the same year.

The number of Samoan uniformed personnel engaged in UN-led peacekeeping operations has varied depending on UN requests, although Samoa has never refused any UN requests for peacekeepers. Samoa has since deployed peacekeepers to Liberia and Sudan and also provided personnel to the Regional Assistance Mission to the Solomon Islands (RAMSI).

Samoa deploys both men and women officers and in 2010, the first all women Samoa police contingent was sent to Timor Leste to join the UN Integrated Mission there.

The contingent to Sudan consists of:

S/Sgt Tavete Tusani

2. Const Onosai Muipu

3. Const Vavaemuititi Koroseta

4. Const Tosoimatuu Talatonu

5. Const Faafetai Opeta Auvaa

6. Const Benhuro Fiu Loimata

Related