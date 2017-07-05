Samoa Permanent residence selection goes to online draw

Source: M.P.M.C. Press Secretary

APIA, SAMOA – WEDNESDAY 05 JULY 2017: The selection of non-Samoan citizens residing in the country under temporary arrangements and have expressed interest to become permanent residents as Samoan citizens entered a new era this week.

An online selection draw, identical to the selection process for Samoans picked for permanent residence under the New Zealand annual quota was executed by officials to pick the 15 lucky future citizens.

The stakeholders witnessing the historical event include Chief Executive with the Ministry of Prime Minister and Cabinet, (M.P.M.C.), Agafili Tomaimano Shem Leo, Assistant M.P.M.C. Chief Executive Siaopo Pese in charge of the Immigration Division, Police Superintendent, Tagaloa T. Matamu, Steffary M. Hunt from the Office of the Attorney General and immigration officials.

“The online selection draw replaces the manual drawing system which was affordable but had room for doubt and probable cause for concern,” noted M.P.M.C’s Chief Executive Agafili.

“With the computerized selection, it lifts the transparency and accountability of the selection process and it’s fair for all.

“Management has also taken into the consideration the remarkable increase in the number of non-Samoa residents who have expressed interest for citizenship and residence over the years.”

For this year 73 non-Samoa residents have expressed interest.

And from that pool, the online draw has picked15 non Samoan citizens who are now a step away from becoming a permanent resident and citizen as long as they meet the remaining criteria. A reserve list of 5 has also been randomly selected in case one of the lucky 15 applicants fails to comply. And a fee of $3.000 tala is mandatory.

“Prior to the computerized selection process, non-Samoa citizens who applied were considered on a first come first serve basis,” says Immigration Chief Siaopo.

“But we now have a legitimate selection process,” he continued. “And even if awarded Samoan citizenship and residency in the country there are provisions.

“For instance, if the new resident leaves and does not return in a one year period his or her Samoan citizenship status will be automatically cancelled.”

The 20 non-Samoa residents selected which include the Reserve List will be submitted to Cabinet for endorsement as a lead up to the official swearing in ceremony in the coming weeks.

