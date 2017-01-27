Samoa Planet awaits ground of legal action against them

Some students under SVSG’s care attending the School of Hope at Tuana’imato

BY Lagi Keresoma

APIA, SAMOA – FRIDAY 27 JANUARY 2017: The co-editor of Samoa Planet website Lani Young has responded to the legal action considered by the Samoa Victim Support Group to take against them. “We will wait to see what their grounds are,” she told Talamua in an email last night.

Lani said the legal action is the prerogative of SVSG, but the stories they published were about “concerns raised by a former SVSG volunteer, Michelle Gilbert, during her time with the organisation in 2016.”

Lani said their story was verified by four sources, which includes respected members of the Samoa community and another American volunteer Bridgette Dotson.

“Our second article included accounts from Bridgette about her experience teaching sewing classes at the SVSG shelter,” said Lani.

She said one of their local sources was present when Michele was trying to adopt a baby from the children refuge at Tuana’imato.

She also pointed out an article published in the Samoa Observer 28 January 2014 where similar concerns were also raised about SVSG in adopting Samoan children internationally.

Yesterday, SVSG President Siliniu Lina Chang confirmed the organisation was considering a legal action against Samoa Planet.

When pushed for more details, she said “80 percent of the people support us on this issue.”

This is not the first time SVSG’s work and operations have been questioned and criticized.

At least two more organisations presented donations to SVSG this week despite the criticisms.

