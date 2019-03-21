Samoa Ports Authority $200,000 talā sponsorship of the Pacific Games

The Samoa Ports Authority’s Acting Chairman Tuatagaloa Shane Wulf presents the $200,000 talā cheque to Falefata Hele, CEO of the Pacific Games Office.

Source: PACIFIC GAMES OFFICE

APIA, SAMOA – THURSDAY 21 MARCH 2019: The Samoa Ports Authority is the fourth Government agency to join the Family of Sponsors for the upcoming 2019 Pacific Games in July.

The Silver sponsorship package is valued at $200,000 talā and highlights the continuous outpouring of support from private and public partners towards the Games in July.

The cheque was handed over by the Acting Chairman of the Samoa Ports Authority, Tuatagaloa Wulf to Falefata Hele, CEO of the Pacific Games Office.

Samoa Ports Authority manages the operations of the Apia International Port as well as maintenance and services of the Asau and Aleipata Slipways. SPA’s mission is to develop and maintain Samoa’s Port Infrastructure as well as provide a safe, secure, efficient and profitable port services.

The Acting Chairman of SPA’s Board, Tuatagaloa Shane Wulf, who signed on behalf of SPA said that they are extremely excited to be a part of the biggest event of the year.

