Samoa Rugby Union gets financial help as it pushes on development

Level 1 Coaching for coaches in Savai’i last week.

BY Lance Polu

APIA, SAMOA – MONDAY 13 FEBRUARY 2017: The Samoa Rugby Union is $50,000 richer thanks to the generosity of businessman Afioga Leaali’ie’e Rudy Ott of of Ott Constructors Ltd.

The donation was accepted by SRU Chief Executive, Faleomavaega Vincent Fepuleai who acknowledged kind donation and gesture.

Faleomavaega said the funds will go towards SRU’s financial commitment to the national teams currently representing Samoa on the international stage in various tournaments.

Meanwhile, the Union has already started it’s development programme for the year in Savai’i last week (3/02/2017) in selected Primary and Secondary schools from Itu o Tane.

The SRU Development team aim was to get students and coaches to understand the importance of basic skills required in rugby such as passing and catching and tackling and rucks.

The Development team is also being supported by World Rugby “Get into Rugby “(GiR) and the Australian “Pacific in Union (PiU)” led and conducted this program.

The program aimed at;

introducing and developing the kids with basic skills of rugby

realizing and emphasizing the importance of the core values of rugby in order to become a great rugby player on and off the field.

to encourage players of all ages to Try, Play and Stay in Rugby

promoting the values of the game and ensure children are encouraged to try rugby in a safe and progressive environment.

the discipline and pathways required to become an elite athlete

“Get into Rugby” (GiR) program is part of the World Rugby strategy to grow the game globally and the “Pacific in Union” (PiU) program is an Australian program in partnership with Oceania Rugby aimed to improve lives in Pacific Island communities through Rugby.

The Samoa Rugby Union Development team also conducted a Coaching Course in Savaii last week at Don Bosco College.

The Level 1 Coaching course is World Rugby accredited and purported to equip coaches with more tools and knowledge in training players especially at grassroots level.

This was an intense 2 day (1-2 Feb, 2017) course which looked at developing coaching knowledge on how to effectively counter the rucks, mauls, line-outs and how to formulate a solid and formidable game-plan among other things. The course was applicable to both the Sevens and the Fifteens a side platforms.

The program also promoted setting good habits in training techniques and basic fundamental skills required in rugby, “TRAINING HARD AND SMART” starts in school level

