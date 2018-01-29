Samoa says farewell to Her Excellency Sue Langford

Outgoing Australian High Commissioner, Sue Langford and Prime Minister Tuilaepa Lupesoliai Sailele Malielegaoi toasting Australian Day last Friday



Source: Press Secretariat

APIA, SAMOA – MONDAY – 29 JANUARY 2018: Australia’s out-going High Commissioner to Samoa, Sue Langford received a Prime Ministerial send off from the Prime Minister in person.

In celebrating Australian Day in Samoa last Friday evening, Prime Minister Tuilaepa Lupesoliai Sailele Malielegaoi acknowledged the role and enormous contribution by Langford during her four year term as her countrys’ High Commissioner to Samoa.

“Ladies and gentlemen, I am told that today’s event is probably one of the few opportunities remaining for us to officially farewell Her Excellency Sue Langford as she is completing her four year tenure as High Commissioner,” said the Prime Minister.

“Excellency, I thank you for having influenced Australia’s support for the many international events we have hosted during your time.”

The Prime Minister noted that through the development partnership, the two countries have seen renewed efforts and focused priority on the rights of the people with disabilities, women’s empowerment and political participation, upgraded economic infrastructure and persisting me our joint efforts to strengthen the health and education sectors.

“On trade we witnessed the signing of PAPER Plus,” continued Tuilaepa.

“Samoa appointed its first vice consul Trade to its Consulate in Sydney. We have also utilized Australia’s regional programs through the various regional organisations to address markets access issues and to build our capacities in order to define and negotiate our maritime boundaries.

Excellency, we wish you and your family all the best in your future endeavors. We also welcome the appointment of your successor HE Sara Moriarty, and look forward to working together with her in continuing to build the strong and special relationship between Australia and Samoa.”

Biography

Ms. Sue Langford is a career officer with the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade and was until recently a Director in the International Security Division. Prior to that, she worked as a Senior Adviser to the Regional Assistance Mission to Solomon Islands (RAMSI). Ms Langford has also served as Deputy Head of Mission at the Australian High Commission in Port Vila and as First Secretary at the Australian High Commission in Honiara.

Ms Langford holds a Master’s Degree in Foreign Affairs and Trade from Monash University and a Bachelor of Arts (Honours) in History from the Australian National University.

