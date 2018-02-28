Samoa sets up central ground for undersea communications maintenance service

Prime Minister Tuilaepa Sailele Malielegaoi, with the Minister of Communications Afamasaga Rico Tupai, Australian Deputy High Commissioner, Rev. Moli Moli, and the Samoa Ports Authority Board Member after today’s ground breaking ceremony

By Rula Su’a – Vaai

APIA, SAMOA – WEDNESDAY 28 FEBRUARY 2018: A leading global supplier for today’s undersea communications requirements, TE Subcom Company, will spearhead the construction of the new South Pacific Cable Depot on the main wharf at Matautu in Apia.

This follows the ground-breaking today of a maintenance centre to service more than 20 Pacific subsea cable systems.

The official ground-breaking according to the Prime Minister, Tuilaepa Lupesoliai Sailele Malielegaoi follows a year of negotiations between TE Subcom and other 15 cable operators to support and maintain more than 51,000km of telecommunication and power cables in the Pacific.

“TE Subcom placed their faith in Samoa to construct a new cable depot to service and maintain more than 20 cable systems, measuring 51,000km of telecom and power cable in the Pacific,” said the Prime Minister.

The project is a milestone and it is significant to Samoa, given the size and reputation of the US TE Subcom company globally as well as an industry pioneer in undersea communications technology.

The Prime Minister further reiterated the success of the partnership signifying the government’s vision of bringing in Samoa foreign investors to invest in the country.

“The South Pacific Cable Depot together with the Tui Samoa Cable and Samoa Ports Authority, bring economic gains to our economy thorough port fees and charges, additional employment to stevedoring businesses and provide jobs to our Marine school at NUS who will be specialised in maintaining service undersea.”

The new South Pacific Cable Depot will feature 4,000 sq meters of covered warehouse storage, 6 cable tanks with over 1,100 cubic meters of storage for cable and storage for optical equipment, joining kits and test equipment.

Construction works is expected to be completed in July this year.

Related

Staff Reporters