Samoa settles for 7th in London 7s

Staff Reporters

, Rugby, Sports

Photo: Samoa celebrate their Challenge Trophy Final win over Scotland. Photo: Mike Lee – KLC fotos for World Rugby

 

Manu Samoa sevens have settled for seventh place in the World Series standings after the London Sevens in the weekend. Samoa missed the Cup quarter finals for the first time in five tournaments.

Samoa failed to win a match during the pool play but beat England 24-19, Argentina 14-5 and Scotland 26-17 to win the Challenge Trophy. Despite finishing ninth place but were leapfrogged to seventh in the competition standings by Australia that got thrashed by Fiji in the Cup finals 43-7.

The Olympic champions advanced to the Cup decider after topping their pool with wins against Kenya, France and Samoa, beating Ireland 33-24 in the quarter finals before edging current series leaders the USA 17-10 in the semis.

The Americans outclassed France 31-14 in the playoff for third place which meant Fiji needed to beat Australia in the final to go two points clear with one round to play in Paris this coming weekend.

Fiji wins the London sevens and leads the series with one more leg to go. Photo: Mike Lee – KLC fotos for World Rugby

 

Tags

, ,

Comments

No comment

Category

Rugby, Sports

Date

You May Also Like

Manu Samoa skipper receives high village honour

Manu Samoa Sevens team named for Olympics qualifier

Heartbreak as Samoa Sevens Olympic dreams end in Monaco

Tupou back in Manu Sevens

SRU announces $1m contract for Manu Samoa 7’s players

Alatasi Tupou sent back home to face Rugby Union disciplinary hearing

More Posts From: Rugby, Sports

Samoa settles for 7th in London 7s

Samoa welcomed at first World Rugby Council meeting

Manusina XV for tri series

Manusina Head Coach targets qualifying for Womens Rugby World Cup

Samoa Touch Rugby Team Promise Good Results At World Cup

Samoa embraces revolutionary Global Rapid Rugby