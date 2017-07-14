Samoa Sinnet Fashion goes global through live stream

International model Sam Tautua, one of the names behind the Samoa Sinnet Fashion Show

APIA, SAMOA – FRIDAY 14 JULY 2017: Samoa’s premium fashion houses, creations, designers and models will beam to a global audience through livestream as the Samoa Sinnet Fashion happens as from 7.00pm tonight at the Taumeasina Island Resort.

The annual Samoa Sinnet Fashion Show is a collaborative effort of local designers, fashion houses, artists and businesses to promote Samoa fashion. Founded by businesswoman Enid Westerlund, the main objective is to provide a platform where designers can showcase their art without the pressure of competition or high overhead costs involved in managing such events.

Livestreamed by Talamua Media, the link is: https://www.youtube.com/c/TalamuaInfo/live or click Samoa Sinnet Fashion Show 2017- YouTube in collaboration with TV3.

Part of the proceeds from the show goes to charity and the charity chosen this year is persons with disabilities.

Objectives:

Provide equal opportunity for all designers, models, hair stylists, makeup artists and

youth volunteers. Donate to charities who continue to rely on the generosity of others to care for people. Motivate and empower Samoa’s youth to pursue their dreams in exploring the creative

arts and to realize that designing can be a lucrative career. Inspire more designers to build confidence in their products and not be afraid to be

innovative, bold and also launch their designs locally and internationally. Empower young emerging artists through shared knowledge, mentoring and

apprenticeships.

