Samoa Sinnet Fashion goes global through live stream
International model Sam Tautua, one of the names behind the Samoa Sinnet Fashion Show
APIA, SAMOA – FRIDAY 14 JULY 2017: Samoa’s premium fashion houses, creations, designers and models will beam to a global audience through livestream as the Samoa Sinnet Fashion happens as from 7.00pm tonight at the Taumeasina Island Resort.
The annual Samoa Sinnet Fashion Show is a collaborative effort of local designers, fashion houses, artists and businesses to promote Samoa fashion. Founded by businesswoman Enid Westerlund, the main objective is to provide a platform where designers can showcase their art without the pressure of competition or high overhead costs involved in managing such events.
Livestreamed by Talamua Media, the link is: https://www.youtube.com/c/TalamuaInfo/live or click Samoa Sinnet Fashion Show 2017- YouTube in collaboration with TV3.
Part of the proceeds from the show goes to charity and the charity chosen this year is persons with disabilities.
Objectives:
- Provide equal opportunity for all designers, models, hair stylists, makeup artists and
youth volunteers.
- Donate to charities who continue to rely on the generosity of others to care for people.
- Motivate and empower Samoa’s youth to pursue their dreams in exploring the creative
arts and to realize that designing can be a lucrative career.
- Inspire more designers to build confidence in their products and not be afraid to be
innovative, bold and also launch their designs locally and internationally.
- Empower young emerging artists through shared knowledge, mentoring and
apprenticeships.
Email: samoasfs@gmail.com
Website: samoasinnetfashionshow.com
