Samoa Stationary and Books Donates $2000 to the Samoa Cancer Society

By Faye Seiuli

APIA, SAMOA – FRIDAY 16 NOVEMBER 2018: The owner of Samoa Stationary and Books (SSAB), Tofilau Fiti Leung Wai has handed over a $2,000 talā donation to the Samoa Cancer Society.

The donation was funded from one of the SSAB’s promotions in October where they sold pink boxes of reflex papers and $5 was donated to the Samoa Cancer Society. But SSAB did not get the amount they envisage to raise.

“Unfortunately, we did not raise the amount we envisage to raise, we only raised $950 from the boxes, but SSAB of course has a heart for our community and also Cancer Society so we wanted to add its own money to bring our donation to $2000,” said Tofilau Fiti Leung Wai.

She said that the promotion was dedicated to a very special person to her which is her sister Ata who is a survivor of Breast Cancer and now lives in Utah, America and also to former Miss South Pacific and Miss Samoa, Manamea Apelu Schwalger who has passed on after a long battle with cancer.

Tofilau acknowledged Manamea’s hard work and commitment to the Pinktober promotion and cancer awareness which has and will save a lot of lives.

The Chief Executive Officer of Samoa Cancer Society, Shelley Burich acknowledged the donation and the legacy that Manamea raised.

“Manamea helped us raised the profile of Pinktober, she helped us raise awareness and the issue of addressing cancer here in Samoa so with her legacies, the community have now come on board,” said Shelley Burich.

She said the money is important but what is more important is the awareness and the education that enables the Society to put out to the community, and getting everyone working together.

The Samoa Cancer Society believes that every little bit adds to get something great and the Society wishes and encourage other businesses and organisations to work together with the society to strengthen Cancer promotion and awareness in the community.