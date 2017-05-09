Samoa Submarine Cable to be tested in December

The computer images of the sea floor where the Samoa Submarine Cable will be laid

BY Natu Samuelu Tafunai

APIA, SAMOA – WEDNESDAY 10 MAY 2017: Work for the installation of the Samoa Submarine Cable will start in mid – September, with the hope that by December, the first testing will be carried out.

This was confirmed by the Chairman of the SSCC Pepe Christian Fruean at the launching of the undersea survey result conducted 5 weeks ago.

He said the survey started from Fiji throughout the Pacific and the result will be forwarded to the company in France which will work on the installation plan for the cable.

“The installation will start in September and end in mid-November, and by December 2017, it will be up for testing,” Pepe explained.

He said this was the end result of the Government’s dream – the surveying of good under sea layers for the cable lines, and the survey team took many pictures that would be used in the installation plan.

He also said the Governments wish is not only for Samoa to benefit but also other Pacific islands such as Vanua Levu and Savusavu in Fiji and Wallis and Futuna.

Present at the report launch was Prime Minister Tuilaepa Lupesoliai Sailele Malielegaoi and guests, and Tuilaepa confirmed that the areas picked by the survey team are good for the cable lines.

“The survey team used very special equipment to scan the ocean floor and the sea depths to identify areas that are not rocky and rough for the cable lines,” he said.

Tuilaepa also acknowledge the expertise of the survey team, and that it is important for the cable to be laid on very smooth areas.

“Next year, SSCC will take a step further by introducing another project called ‘MANATUA’ to connect Tahiti, Aitutaki, Niue and Samoa,” said Pepe.

Related

Staff Reporters