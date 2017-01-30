Samoa Tennis present medals 2 months after Samoa Games
The Samoa Games 2016 Tennis Medal winners receiving their medals last Saturday
BY Lagi Keresoma
APIA, SAMOA – MONDAY 30 JANUARY 2017: The saying “better late than never’ seemed to have guided the mood of the members of the Samoa Tennis Association when the medals that were supposed to be handed out after the Samoa Games 2016 in November 2016, finally arrived.
Last Saturday, the Association got together to finally award the medals to the winners of various categories of the tournament.
President of the association Leota Raymond Schuster said the delay was due to the medals not being ready on time of the medal ceremonies and by the time the medals arrived, most of the players have returned overseas.
The ceremony was brief and the recipients were excited despite the delay.
Leota acknowledged the Samoa Association of Sports & National Olympic Committee (SASNOC) for bringing back the Samoa Games after 10 years.
He said the Association’s calendar this year is quite full, with the Association eyeing various international tournaments.
Aside from international exposure to sports, Leota said local tournaments such as the Samoa Games gives a challenge for the players to look forward to.
The international tournaments in the pipeline include the Junior Federation and David’s Federation Tournament held in either India or Singapore. Elenor Schuster is the only player qualified for this tournament next month.
Elenor was the recipient of the Junior Sports Woman Award last year.
Other tournaments which Samoa will participate include the Juniors Tournament in New Zealand in April.
“If successful from there, our players will have a chance to compete in the Oceania Tournament in Fiji,” said Leota.
These tournaments, according to Leota will help develop the local players for a chance in the South Pacific Games, the Mini Games in Vanuatu, and the Olympics in Japan.
Samoa Games Results
Men’s Open Single
GOLD: Marvin Soonalole
SILVER: Larry Magalsin
BRONZE: Harley Cronin
Women’s Open Single
GOLD: Lyla Tapusoa
SILVER: Kim Carruthers
BRONZE: Anasis Saipele
Men’s Open Double
GOLD: Marvin Soonalole & Larry Magalasin
SILVER: Harley Cronin & Kristen Pavitt
BRONZE: Stephen Percival(snr) & Larry Magalasin
Women’s Open Double
GOLD: Leavai sisters
SILVER: Lyla Tapusoa & Anastasia Tapusoa
BRONZE: Collen Strickland & Joy Helg.
Mixed Doubles
GOLD: Marvin Soonalole & Kimmy Carruthers
SILVER: Kristen Pavitt & Lyla Tapusoa
BRONZE: Harley Cronin & Ana Tapusoa
Junior Open Boy’s Singles
GOLD: Kristen Pavitt
SILVER: Rafael Tapusoa
BRONZE: Faletoese Neilsen
Junior Open Girl’s Singles
GOLD: Penina Kamu
SILVER: Roselyn Tupuola
BRONZE: Mikayla Meredith
