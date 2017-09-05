Samoa to be home to the Polynesian Leaders Group Secretariat

The Polynesian Leaders Group after their meeting in Apia this week

Source: Press Secretary and Sfaff Reporters

APIA, SAMOA – WEDNESDAY 06 AUGUST 2017: Samoa has been chosen as the permanent home for the Polynesian Leaders Group.

The endorsement was given by the Group meeting in Apia ahead of the opening of the 48th Forum Leaders meeting last night. Tonga’s Prime Minister Akilisi Pohiva who chaired the meeting also tabled a bid to host the Secretariat.

Prime Minister Tuilaepa Lupesoliai Sailele Malielegaoi told his colleagues that government will provide office space at no cost as well as two staff members to jump start the PLG Secretariat.

He noted that since there were only Tonga and Samoa interested to host the Permanent Secretariat, the group can always defer the issue to next year’s meeting.

But Tahiti President Tagaloa Edouard Fritch disagreed with the proposed delayed saying the time is right and supported Samoa’s bid.

Cook Islands Prime Minister Henry Puna followed adding his country’s support to Samoa noting that the issue should not be postponed.

“It’s so correct, largely because Prime Minister Tuilaepa has been responsible for the birth of PLG and here since its inception,” said Prime Minister Puna.

“Like Tahiti, the Cook Islands feel it’s a gesture of respect to accept the offer by Samoa to host the Permanent Secretary for this important organisation.

“We should not defer it because there is a lot of work to be done including the cost of maintaining the secretariat,” added the Cook Islands leader.

“For Samoa to offer, initial assistance represents significant savings for PLG and we must all help out,” he noted.

Thanking the group, Prime Minister Tuilaepa assured the PLG that Samoa will move swiftly for the secretariat to become a reality as soon as possible.

He says that funding will be crucial with group members to pay a contribution to finance the secretariat.

And donor partners may also be approached for financial assistance.

A progress report on the Permanent Secretariat will be filed by the Samoa Government when the PLG hosts its 2018 meeting in Tuvalu.

