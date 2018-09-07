Samoa to face Fiji in U20s Trophy Pacific final

PHOTO: Samoa Under 20s came back to beat Namibia 41-28. Photo: FRR / World Rugby



FRIDAY 07 SEPTEMBER 2018: Samoa and Fiji are set for an all-Pacific Islands final of the World Rugby U20 Trophy in Romania next Monday.

Topping their respective pools, the two teams however had disciplinary issues with players being sin binned and some stood down for foul play.

The Samoans came back from a half-time deficit to overcome previously unbeaten Namibia 41-28 in Bucharest to top Pool A with three straight wins.

In Pool B, Fiji also came from behind to maintain their perfect record after scoring eight second half tries to seal a 53-26 victory over Canada.

The Fijians did not take the lead until the 67th minute and scored seven tries in the final 25 minutes to keep their promotion hopes alive.

Discipline remains a major concern for both teams with Samoa captain and first five Simon-Peter Toleafoa, number eight Austin Faamausili, prop Frank Sio and midfielder Sipaia Fetu all sent to the sin-bin against Namibia, while Fiji front rower Apakuki Naivanawalu spent ten minutes on the sideline against Canada.

Fiji received six yellow cards in their three pool matches, while Samoa racked up six yellow cards and a red.

The Pacific rivals will go head to head on Monday morning in the tournament final, with the winner to earn promotion to the Under 20 Championship in 2019.

Samoa have never lost a match at trophy level, having won the second-tier competition in 2011 and 2016, while Fiji’s best finish was third two years ago.