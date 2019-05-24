Samoa to host the post-2020 ACP-EU Treaty signing

Deputy Prime Minister, Fiame Naomi Mata’afa at the ACP Council of Ministers meeting in Brussels early this week



“We are also a family that draws our strength and visibility by recognizing and embracing our diversity and the richness of our cultures” – Fiame Naomi Mataafa

APIA, 24 MAY 2019: The ACP Council of Ministers at its 109th Session held in Brussels from 21-22 May 2019, unanimously approved Samoa’s to host the signing ceremony for the next ACP-EU Treaty. Four other countries competed to host the significant signing ceremony.

In thanking Council for its decision, the Deputy Prime Minister, Fiame Naomi Mata’afa noted that “As the ACP Group, we pride ourselves in our unity and solidarity as principled vehicles for securing our common aspirations and objectives. We are also a family that draws our strength and visibility by recognizing and embracing our diversity and the richness of our cultures”.

Fiame went on to acknowledge with appreciation the support of all ACP member states and the Pacific ACP countries in particular and assured the ACP family that Samoa will not disappoint in its preparations for the signing ceremony.

The Deputy Prime Minister was accompanied by CEO Peseta Noumea Simi and Ambassador Fatumanava III Luteru to the Council and the ACP Ministerial Central Negotiating Group.

During the CNG and Chief Negotiators deliberations, Fiame presented, on behalf of the Pacific region, an update on progress achieved in the negotiations for the Pacific-EU regional Protocol. The Samoa delegation also participated in the Joint ACP-EU Council where Fiame delivered the Joint ACP-EU Ministerial Trade Committee report on the outcome of its 16th meeting held on 26 October in Brussels.

The ACP Group comprise of 48 African, 16 the Caribbean and 15 Pacific sovereign independent states with its headquarters based in Brussels. The Council is the policy making body of the Group and meets twice annually to give guidance to the Committee of Ambassadors and take decisions relating to the effective management of its relations with the EU. The EU’s total financial support under the Cotonou Agreement is over 30 billion euros covering national, regional and intra-ACP programmes and projects.

Like this: Like Loading...