Samoa to review her open skies policy

Real Toga that is cleared to fly to Samoa



By Lagi Keresoma

APIA, SAMOA – THURSDAY 31 AUGUST 2017: Prime Minister Tuilaepa Lupesoliai Sailele Malielegaoi said the current open skies policy allowing airlines to fly over Samoa needs to be reviewed, and must be done soon.

Speaking on his weekly radio programme on SamoaFM, Tuilaepa said that Samoa has a ‘open skies policy’ but it does not mean that any airline company can fly through it without negotiations and satisfying civil aviation agreements.

He was responding to a report published in a local newspaper, where it stated that the Virgin Blue company can still fly over Samoa despite the agreement between the company and Samoa ending in November.

“What I said is Samoa has an open skies policy for aircrafts to travel through freely, but that is after negotiations with the Samoan Government,” said Tuilaepa.

He said for any airline wishing to fly over Samoa’s airspace, has to ask permission, and unless Government gives the green light, they are not allowed to do so.

With regards to the Virgin Airlines, Tuilaepa said no permission has been given for them to fly through Samoa’s open skies after the partnership with Samoa ends.

