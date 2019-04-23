Samoa Touch Rugby Team Promise Good Results At World Cup

The Samoa Touch Rugby Team for the World Cup in Malaysia

By Lagi Keresoma

APIA, SAMOA – TUESDAY 23 APRIL 2019: The Samoa Touch Team departed today for the World Cup in Malaysia with a target to improve its world ranking.

Currently, Samoa’s Open Mix Team is ranked 5th in the world, the Men’s Team is placed 7th and the Women’s Team is 11th overall.

The team was farewelled by the Prime Minister last Thursday who said that and the Government and sponsors recognise the importance of developing Touch Rugby in Samoa for the inclusiveness of sports hence the significant financial assistance to the team.

The Prime Minister encouraged the team to represent Samoa well and with pride.

President of the Samoa Touch Rugby, Mailata Michael Wulf said the teams’ goal is to ensure Samoa improves its ranking from the 2015 World Cup in Australia.

“We believe we have the team to compete with the best in the world with the likes of Australia and New Zealand,” said Mailata.

He also promised that Samoa Touch Rugby Team will win all three gold medals at the Pacific Games in July.

He said winning all three gold medals has never been achieved by and country in the Pacific Games.

Sponsor Bluesky Samoa Country Manager, Toleafoa Douglas Creevey said Bluesky was happy to be associated with the national team representing Samosa to take on the best in the world and to bring the best of Samoa to the tournament.

Toleafoa encourage them to be proud of being the flag carrier for Samoa and branded ambassadors for Bluesky.

“One team, united voice, trust and respect each other throughout the trip until you return and never give in. Make sure you have fun, but also deliver on your promise of medals,” said Toleafoa.

Open Men’s: Alex Mikaele (C) Arran Rogers, Darren Aofia, Faitala Lima, Gregory Hazelman, Henry Wulf, Hilton So’o, Jedidiah Fagasua, Jerome Mika, Prince Lima, Rapi Vaai, Samoauatasi Tolova’a, Sola Toomata, Tamatoa Ropati, Jonathan Manu, Tyrone Stowers. Coach – Pete Sherfford, Manager – Nico Norman, Co-Manager – Asiata Gerad Anapu.

Open Women’s: Elizabeth Timoteo Ropeti, Emele Paletasala, Filo Eneliko, Gaufa Salesa, Lepaitai Hansell Penn, Lerrisa Fong, Lote Lima(C) Mandria Sua, Rejoice Malaitai, Sabrina Leupena, Saelua Leaula, Samantha Rogers, Siniva Williams, Uanita Paula Vaaga and Vaimo’oi’a Ripley. Coach – Geoff Hooper, Manager – Alamu Selu, Co-manager – Gloria Takazawa.

Open Mixed: Eteuati O’Brien(C), Ethan Te Namu, Jayde Afele, Jetaya Faifua, Kaye Luamanu, Klaus Stunzner Grey, Laumata Malesala, Luka Matauaina, Margret Sialapae, Michael Rasmussen, Raymond Schuster, Sally Tuiala, Tasi Gordtz, and Tausala Daniels. Coach – Michael Rasmussen, Manager – Margret Sialapae. Co-Manager – Sharee Afele.

