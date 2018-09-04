Samoa U2O sets eyes on Namibia

Samoa U2O on the attack against Romania



TUESDAY 04 SEPTEMBER 2018: Samoa looks to topple pool leader Namibia when they meet tomorrow for their final pool game at the World Rugby Under 20s Trophy in Romania.

Namibia goes in as favourites after recently scoring a landslide against Hong Kong in their second match as well as racking up a half-century of points against host Romania in their first outing.

La’auli Rudy Leavasa’s boys are fully aware of how dangerous this Namibian side is.

“Namibia is a quality side and we cannot afford to make any mistake or they will punish us. We just have to make sure that everyone is doing their job and the rest will take care of itself,” said La’auli.

Samoa’s head coach has made only two changes to his side that beat Romania on Sunday morning. Grecia McNamara Taele starts ahead of Frank Sio at tight-head prop with Wesley Patu coming in for Setefano Leavasa in the locks.

Samoa will also be without their utility back Fomai Fomai after been stood down for 5 games due to a dangerous tackle on Romanian left winger.

The game is scheduled at 11:00 pm (local time) tomorrow, Wednesday 5 September 2018.

Samoa U20 team vs Namibia U20:

LOOSE HEAD PROP – Reita Puatolo HOOKER – Timothy Junior Tua Lilomaiava TIGHT HEAD PROP – Grecia Falanika Thomas McNamara Taele LEFT LOCK – Iosefatu Mareko (CO CAPTAIN) RIGHT LOCK – Wesley Paerata Patu LEFT FLANKER – Shammah Anthony Leonard Solomona RIGHT FLANKER – Sione Vaetoe Young Yen NUMBER 8 – Austin Maota Faamausili HALF BACK – Pupi Ah See FLY HALF – Simon Peter Joachim Sila Toleafoa (CO CAPTAIN) LEFT WING – Frank Vaesavali Tato LEFT CENTRE – Sipaia Daniel Fetu RIGHT CENTRE- Alexandra Jorge Tanielu Tavita RIGHT WING – Jim Farefy Tupe FULL BACK – Pio Paulo Fuiono

RESERVES

16. Albert Lagitofaoletalalelei Onelei

17. Saini Iese

18. Frank Oliver Sio

19. Setefano Lilo Leavasa

20. Joseph Maranata Faleafaga

21. Jenny Taateo

22. Aundrie Alatina

23. Norman Uili

24. Dave Puleiala

25. Taunuu Taunuu Niulevaea

MANAGEMENT

HEAD COACH – Rudy Leavasa

ASSISANT COACH – Sapani Pomare

MANAGER – Onosa’i So’o

TECHNICAL ADVISOR – Stephen Betham

TRAINER – Simon Gareth Ronald Price

PHYSIOTHERAPIST – Olivia Withers

DOCTOR – Sebastian Paulo