Samoa Under 16 kicks off training camp

Players in the pool after the first of five friendly games in its New Zealand training camp

AUGUST 15 2018: Samoa’s Under 16 training camp in New Zealand kicked off its campaign with the first of five friendly games in New Zealand. Team Samoa took on Wellington Olympics team in the first game.

The opposing team featured 6 members of the Wellington Olympics men’s Central league side. The tactical and technical ability of the opposing side was something the Samoan team had never encountered before, so it was a tremendous learning experience for the young team.

The match ended in a 5-0 score to Olympic AFC. The team was very happy with the outcome of the game notwithstanding losing as the errors from that game will be used to up their game and to continue to improve in preparation for the Stage 2 World Cup Qualification tournament in the Solomon Islands.

The team will take on Ole Academy of Thursday night and will return to Samoan on the 29th of this month.

