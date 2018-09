Samoa Under 20 defeats Namibia 41-28

Samoa Under 20 in action in the Under 20 Trophy in Romania

ROMANIA, THURSDAY 06 SEPTEMBER 2018: Samoa’s Under 20 remains undefeated in pool play at the World Rugby Under 20s Trophy in Romania beating Namibia 41-28 last night.

Namibia started strongly and was leading Samoa 15-18 at halftime.

Samoa scored six tries to left flanker Shammah Anthony Leonard Solomona, right flanker Sione Vaetoe Young Yen, hooker Timothy Junior Tua Lilomaiava, lock Wesley Paerata Patu, fulback Pio Paulo Fuiono and centre Alexandra Jorge Tanielu Tavita. Flyhalf Simon Peter Joachim Sila Toleafoa sliced in four conversions.

Namibia scored three tries to Basson, Plato, Opperman with Bruwer making two conversions and three penalties.