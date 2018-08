Samoa Under 20 off to a winning start in Romania

PHOTO: The team captains before the tournament kicked off last night.

Samoa’s Under 20 has made it off to a winning start beating Hong Kong 41-20 in thrilling encounter at Stadionul National Arcul de Triumf at 1100 pm last night Samoan time.

Tries: Toleafoa (2) Fomai, Patu, Vaesavali Tato (3) Conversions: Fomai, Niulevaea (2).

“We are not taking any game lightly. The Hong Kong boys are as physical as us and we’ll make sure that we stick with our game plan and do the basics well,” said Coach La’auli Rudy Leavasa before the match.

Samoa aims to return to the Championship next year in Argentina and having won the trophy twice, in 2011 and 2016, they look at making it three from three in Romania. La’auli however said, this will not be a stroll in the park for Samoa as all the teams will fiercely guard their pride and territory on game day.

Samoa U20 team vs Hong Kong U20:

LOOSE HEAD PROP – Reita Puatolo HOOKER – Timothy Junior Tua Lilomaiav TIGHT HEAD PROP – Frank Oliver Sio LEFT LOCK – Iosefatu Mareko (CO-CAPTAIN) RIGHT LOCK – Wesley Paerata Patu LEFT FLANKER – Shammah Anthony Leonard Solomona RIGHT FLANKER – Sione Vaetoe Young Yen NUMBER 8 – Austin Maota Faamausili HALF BACK – Norman Uili FLY HALF – Simon Peter Joachim Sila Toleafoa (CO-CAPTAIN) LEF WING – Dave Puleiala LEFT CENTRE – Frank Vaesavali Tato RIGHT CENTRE – Alexandra Jorge Tanielu Tavita RIGHT WING – Taunuu Niulevaea FULL BACK – Pio Paulo Fuiono

RESERVES

16. FRONT ROWER – Jenny Taateo

17. FRONT ROWER – Saini Iese

18. FRONT ROWER – Grecia Falanika Thomas

19. LOCK – Setefano Lilo Leavasa

20. FLANKER – Aundrie Ponifasio

21. HALF BACK – Pupi Ah See

22. FLY HALF – Fomai Fomai

23. WINGER – Jimfarefy Tupe

MANAGEMENT

Head Coach – Rudy Leavasa

Assistant Coach – Sapani Pomare

Manager – Onosa’i So’o

Technical Advisor – Stephen Betham

Trainer – Simon Gareth Ronald Price

Physioherapist – Olivia Withers

Team Doctor – Sebastian Paulo