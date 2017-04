Samoa Under 20s squad named

APIA, SAMOA – MONDAY 24 APRIL 2017: The Samoa Rugby Union has announced the final Under 20s squad to play in the Oceania U20s Championships against Australia, New Zealand and Fiji later this month. The 28 man squad includes players from New Zealand and Australia and Samoa.

SRU says the management sees this as a great opportunity to identify areas where they will need to work on as they continue their preparation for the World Rugby U20s Championship to be held in Georgia in June.

The squad:

1. AH HIM FRANCIS PETER KRISTIAN, Marist Samoa, Loose Forward, Sacred Heart Coll.

2. AH SEE PUPI, Half Back, Nuuausala

3. ASOMUA SUETENA Bombay, Prop, Wesley College

4. ENOKA SETU, Marist Samoa, Prop, Saint Josephs College, NUS

5. FAALILI CALEB IGNATIUS, Papatoetoe, Loose Forward, De La Salle, AUT

6. FAALOGO PAUL CHRISTIAN ALBERT, Moataa, Loose Forward, Avele College

7. FEPULEAI IVAN, Marist Saint Pats, Prop/Hooker, Saint Pats Silverstream

8. FILIPO LOSILOSIVALE FRED, Petone, Centre/Wing/Second, Saint Pats Silverstream

9. IKENASIO PETELO ETEMANI, Manurewa, Hooker, De La Salle, Unitech Mt Albert

10. LOLESIO ETHAN EDWARD, Bond University, First Five/Half Back, South Port Sch.ool, Griffith University

11. PAULI ENE RICKY, Iva, First Five/Full Back, Mataaevave College

12. MOORE DARREN ANTHONY KELLET, Ponsonby, Centre/Wing/Second, Saint Peters College

13. PAISAMI OIKOUMENE, Melbourne Rebels, Centre/Wing/Second

14. PIOPA ANERIUETA FALE JUNIOR, Palmerston North, Second Five/Centre, Rathkeale College

15. POHLA-MURRAY ALEXANDER PATRICK, Manly Marlins, F/Back-Wing, Narara Valley

16. UAITA-SETU WYATT-MISITAGA, Uni, of Queensland, Loose Forward, Saint Edmund Coll., Uni. Queensland

17. SOLIPO THEODORE AVEI, Patumahoe, Lock, Saint Peters Coll.

18. TUSAGI TAAGA NATHAN PAUL JUNIOR, Box Hill, Prop/Loose Forward, Emmaus College

19. TAVITA FONOTI TAGALOA, Vaiala, Second Five/Centre, Leififi College

20. TINEI GODINET FOTU, Waitemata, Half Back/First five, Liston College

21. TOEAFE PEATO, Taga, Lock, Palauli College

22. TOLEAFOA SIMON-PETER JOACHIM SILA, Auck. Marist, F/Back-First Five, De La Salle, University of Auck.

23. TUPUOLA FRANK RAS, Hooker, Lindisfarne College

24. SANFT NOEL, Vailima, Prop

25. SAU BEN JAMIN, Loose Forward

26. SAMANIA JERRY JUNIOR, Prop

27. SIUOALII LEMOTA IELEMIA AFIOGA ELTON, Prop

28. SOLOMONA SHAMMAH-ANTHONY LEONARD

MANAGEMENT:

HEAD COACH: Fa’aofou’u Junior Leota (JP

ASST. COACH: Setu Tuilaepa

TECHNICAL ADVISOR: Mahonri Schwalger

TRAINER: Keegan Murphy

PHYSIO: Joshua Melrose

MANAGER: Ulu Shinn Ete

Playing Schedule

28th April, 2017 NZ vs Fiji 17.00 Bond University, Gold Coast

28th April, 2017 Aust. vs Samoa 19.00 Bond University, Gold Coast

02 May, 2017 NZ vs Samoa 17.00 Bond University, Gold Coast

02 May, 2017 Aust. Vs Fiji 19.00 Bond University, Gold Coast

06 May, 2017 Samoa vs Fiji 17.00 Bond University, Gold Coast

06 May, 2017 Aust. NZ 19.00 Bond University, Gold Coast

