Samoa Victim considers legal action against Samoa Planet

Some of the children under the Samoa Victim Support Group at the House of Hope, Tuana’imato.

By Lagi Keresoma

APIA, SAMOA – THURSDAY 26 JANUARY 2017: The Samoa Victim Support Group (SVSG) is considering legal action against the author of the article that was published on line that it believes to have defamed the organisation.

This was confirmed by SVSG President Siliniu Lina Chang, but did not elaborate on the details.

She said the matter had already been discussed by SVSG Board who released a statement responding to the allegations. Go to: SVSG Board Statement

The statement says “We are considering legal action for defamation for this latest incidence as we have gone through at least 3 settlements for similar situations.”

The statement further says “We owe this to you all for your belief in our work, most importantly for the vulnerable children we serve.”

The article “Samoa Victim Support Group: “The secrets and lies need to be exposed.” One Woman’s Story” published on 12 January 2017 on the blog Samoa Planet. It is one of a series of stories written and published by the blog that are damaging to SVSG and the operations of the refuge for abused children.

The article “Samoa Victim Support Group: “The secrets and lies need to be exposed.” One Woman’s Story” tells a story of a New Zealand woman who wanted to adopt a baby housed at SVSG House of Hope, however, due to what the story claimed to be ‘several inconsistencies’, the adoption did not go through.

Today, Siliniu was reluctant to respond to media questions saying “it is not a public issue.”

She also insisted that she could not respond because the Board had already issued a statement.

