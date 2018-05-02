Samoa wants to host signing of the post-Cotonou agreement with the EU

Prime Minister Tuilaepa Sailele Malielegaoi meets the EU General Secretary Dr. Patrick Gomes with the Samoan Ambassador for Europe Dr. Fatumanava Pao Luteru in the background



Samoa’s request to the host the signing of the new Partnership Agreement between the African-Caribbean-Pacific countries and the European Union in 2020 is already on the table.

While meeting the ACP Ambassadors at the EU headquarters in Brussels last week, the Prime Minister took the opportunity to remind of Samoa’s keen interest to host the signing of the new agreement and look forward to hosting ACP member states in 2020.

The current Cotonou partnership agreement ends in 2019 and already negotiations are underway between the EU and the ACP countries on the new agreement. The first agreement was the Lome Convention named after the place the agreement was signed.

In a special session of the Committee of Ambassadors held at ACP House on Tuesday 24th April 2018, the Prime Minister Tuilaepa Lupesoliai Sailele Malielegaoi said the ACP countries must come together to create a post-Cotonou partnership that would endure for the next 40 years and launch the next generation of AP communities into a more prosperous and peaceful future.

“We must not overlook the strength of our numbers in the next negotiations” said Tuilaepa referring to the need to maintain solidarity and cohesiveness amongst the 79-member strong Group.

Tuilaepa also highlighted the paramount importance of climate action to the future development of SIDS. He further touched on ocean governance and pollution including plastics as of immediate and priority concerns.

